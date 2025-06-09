Rokoro calling out to fans to attend Easter Cricket tourney

The 2026 Cricket Fiji Easter Tournament is currently underway at Albert Park in Suva, featuring a total of 14 teams.

The tournament kicked off this morning at 8am, with teams divided into two categories: Tier One and Tier Two.

In Tier One, Pool One includes Suva Warriors, Moce, Lakeba One, and Kabara Two, while Pool Two features Kabara One, Nadi, Ono-i-Lau, and Lakeba Two.

For the Tier Two competition, Pool One consists of Suva Crusaders, Namuka, and Cicia. Pool Two includes Komo, Vulaga, and Lakeba Three.

Article continues after advertisement

Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Officer Sitiveni Rokoro is calling on fans and supporters of the respective teams to turn out in numbers to witness grassroots cricket at its best.