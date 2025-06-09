Rewa one step closer to creating history

[Photo: Rewa Football Club/FACEBOOK PAGE]

A huge moment for Fijian football is on the line later this afternoon, as Rewa faces 13-time champions Auckland FC, in the OFC Men’s Champions League semifinal.

And with the Delta Tigers playing in their long-time rivals home turf, home support is vital from those in and around Ba.

A win tomorrow almost promises a sure shot at the title, with Auckland being Rewa’s biggest opponent in the League.

Captain Tevita Waranivalu hopes that fans can come together as one and stand behind the team as they try to etch Fiji’s name in the League’s history books.

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“And to be playing at home makes this even bigger. We hope fans can come out and support us.”

Rewa will play Auckland at the 4R Stadium Govind Park at 5pm.