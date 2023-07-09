Remarkable growth in Billiard and Snooker

President of the Billiard and Snooker Association, Keshwan Nadan has seen a remarkable growth in the sport since it was established in the country in 1953.

Today concludes the second ranking Fiji open competition which began on Friday.

Nadan says it’s overwhelming to see the number of people interested in the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are so many players coming on board and there’s also development happening now to see this sport come to a level for everybody to see that the games proper is going according to the basics.”



Keshwan Nadan [middle]

Nadan adds they are also working on developing the players further for future international tournaments.

The association is also giving out $1 each for players who break between one to 50, $2 for those who break between 50 to 75 and $5 for those who do 75 to 100 breaks.

Nadan says there are plans to put more incentives for players in the future.