Reece matches super rugby try record

Sevu Reece [Source: Crusaders/ Facebook]

Sevu Reece has joined Super Rugby royalty after equalling the all-time try-scoring record in the Crusaders’ 48-33 win over the Waratahs in Sydney.

Reece’s try was his 65th in Super Rugby, drawing level with former Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara at the top of the competition’s try-scoring charts.

After battling injury and a dry spell in form, Reece admitted the moment meant a lot.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Crusaders/ Facebook]

“Feels good to get that try,” he said. “It got to a point this season where I didn’t think I was going to score a try [again].”

It was a much-needed win for the Crusaders, their first against the Waratahs in Australia since 2021, and keeps them locked with the Chiefs at the top of the table on 41 points, with just two rounds to go.

The Crusaders will face the Highlanders next weekend.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.