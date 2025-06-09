Ra High determined to keep U19 title

After creating history last year in winning the the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Vodafone Trophy in the under-19 grade for the first time, Ra High School will not be giving up the title easily.

Looking back at how much joy the win brought their province, Ra High aims to keep the title for as long as possible, and they are willing to do whatever it takes to do so.

Ra High School year 13 student knows that powerhouse teams like Ratu Kadavulevu School and Marist Brothers High School are also eyeing the title and is fully aware of the tough competition this season.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know it wont be easy, and we also will not give up the title that easily. We’ve been working hard over the past few weeks, sometimes we want to give up, especially in keeping up with our diet and staying in peak form. We just rely on our schools motto that with God everything is possible.”

They won the title last year after beating Naitasiri Secondary School 24-20 in the final.

The FSSRL Vodafone Trophy competition will start tomorrow in different zones across the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.