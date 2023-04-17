O's rally past White Sox to take rubber game

[Source: Reuters]

Cedric Mullins had three hits and four RBIs and three relievers combined on four innings of shutout ball to boost the visiting Baltimore Orioles to an 8-4 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Baltimore rebounded from a loss Saturday to keep the White Sox from capturing their first series victory of the season.

Austin Hays, Gunnar Henderson and Jorge Mateo each had two hits for Baltimore, which has won five of seven. Felix Bautista worked around a two-out single and wild pitch in the ninth to close the game.

Gavin Sheets led the Chicago attack with two hits and three RBIs.

Mike Baumann (2-0) was the winner with two innings of scoreless relief with one walk and two strikeouts. Aaron Bummer (0-1) allowed three runs and two hits without recording an out for the White Sox, who have lost five of seven.

A four-run, first-inning outburst staked the White Sox to an early lead against Baltimore starter Grayson Rodriguez.

Rodriguez scattered four runs and six hits in five innings with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Cease delivered the first pitch at 3:32 p.m. CT, as the game started after a rain delay of two hours, 22 minutes.

Seby Zavala went 2-for-4 for Chicago. The White Sox had seven hits, but only the pair of first-inning home runs went for extra bases.