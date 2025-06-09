NFL delegation arrives in Fiji ahead of community clinics

[Source: Supplied]

The National Football League delegation is expected in Fiji this week ahead of a series of NFL Flag “Come and Try” clinics and coaching programs beginning tomorrow.

The visit forms part of the league’s Asia-Pacific expansion strategy, with community events set to take place in Suva and Lautoka over the coming days.

The first NFL Flag Come and Try Clinic will be held tomorrow at 10am at the HFC Stadium back ground in Suva, targeting children aged 5 to 15.

Later in the day, an NFL Flag Coaching Accreditation session will take place at 2pm at the HFC Stadium Corporate Box 2, open to anyone interested in learning how to coach the non-contact version of American football.

Further clinics are scheduled for next week in Lautoka, at Central College sports fields on Wednesday at 3.30pm, and at Churchill Park Field 3 on Friday at 3.30pm, both also open to children aged 5 to 15.

The visit will also include talent identification opportunities through the NFL Academy and the International Player Pathway program, aimed at identifying potential athletes from Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

Australian-born Denver Broncos tight end Patrick Murtagh is part of the delegation and will engage with local schools and communities during the visit.

The initiative marks the first time the NFL has officially hosted community events in Fiji, as it continues to grow participation in Flag Football ahead of its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

