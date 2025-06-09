Schools competition key to netball pathway

[Source: File]

The Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Association believes its competitions play a crucial role in developing the next generation of national representatives.

Vice President Josua Qalo says one of the association’s main objectives is to strengthen grassroots development and create a clear pathway for young players to progress through the sport.

“Our job here at Fiji Secondary School is mainly targeting grassroots netball and trying to develop it to be built into a national pathway for the girls to go into in the near future.”

Qalo says school netball remains an important part of Fiji’s talent identification system, providing aspiring athletes with opportunities to showcase their skills and continue their development.

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He adds that the long-term goal is to ensure more secondary school players transition successfully into Netball Fiji’s development structures and eventually the national teams.

The comments come as the Crest Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Championship continues at Jai Narayan College, with teams from across the country competing for national honours.