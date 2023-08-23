Grammar bags four titles in Netball finals

[Supplied]

Suva Grammar School has clinched four titles in the Punjas Digicel Fiji Secondary School Netball Finals.

They took out the Under-14, 15, 17 and 19 grades.

In U14, SGS defeated Taveuni-based Niusawa Methodist High School 16-13.

Article continues after advertisement

The U15 final, Grammar had to battle hard, overcoming Western giants Jasper Williams High School 15-13.

Yat Sen was no match for SGS in the U17 final as they went down 5-19.

Grammar staged another strong performance in the U19 final, outclassing Adi Cakobau School 19-13.

William Cross College in Makoi, Nasinu took out the open girls defeating Yat Sen 14-11.

Yat Sen did not go out empty handed as they clinched the open boys division with a 19-11 win over Lautoka’s St Thomas.