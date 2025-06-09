Fiji wins 2025 men’s invitational netball title

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji Men’s Netball team are the 2025 Fiji Men’s Invitational champions after a thrilling 56-54 win over the New Zealand Netblacks.

In a fast-paced and hard-fought match, both teams went point for point, keeping the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Fiji held their nerve in the final minutes to secure the narrow victory and lift the trophy on home soil.

Meanwhile, Fiji A secured third place at the 2025 Men’s Invitational Netball Tournament with a hard-fought win over Tonga.

It was an epic encounter, with both teams showing great skill and determination.









