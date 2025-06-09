Navua FA kicks off 2026 season with Ratu Suliano Matanitobua Cup

The Navua Football Association will host a tournament later this month to officially kick off its 2026 season.

The association is inviting registered clubs, as well as interested teams, to take part in the competition and support the development of quality grassroots football in the region.

The Ratu Suliano Matanitobua Cup is scheduled for January 18, with match venues to be confirmed.

The tournament champions will receive a cash prize of $2,000, while the runners-up will take home $500. Each semi-finalist will also receive $250.

Pool draws and further tournament details will be announced in the coming days.

