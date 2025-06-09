Nadi hand Naitasiri first loss, hat-trick for Buna

Nadi delivered a stunning performance in the Subrails Marama Championship today, thrashing previously unbeaten Naitasiri 66–5 in their Round 4 clash at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Fijian Drua Women’s winger Atelaite Buna was the star of the show, running in a hat-trick of tries to inspire her side’s commanding victory.

Nadi’s attacking firepower was on full display with Kelera Raqona crossing twice, while Losana Kuribua, Marica Dulaka, and Adi Keri also touched down. The win cements Nadi’s reputation as one of the most dangerous sides in this year’s competition.

Despite their unbeaten run leading into the match, Naitasiri struggled to keep pace with Nadi’s speed and structure, managing only a single try in the heavy defeat.

The result not only hands Naitasiri their first loss of the season, but also sends a strong warning to other contenders as the competition heats up.

