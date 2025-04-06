Milan draws with Fiorentina

[Source: Reuters]

AC Milan recovered from conceding two early goals to snatch a 2-2 draw against visiting Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday as their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League continue to fade.

Malick Thiaw gave Fiorentina the lead with an own goal after seven minutes before forward Moise Kean fired a first-time shot from close range to double the visitors’ advantage three minutes later.

Milan reemerged through a Tammy Abraham strike in the 23rd minute and substitute Luka Jovic levelled with a low effort from around the penalty spot.

Milan are ninth in the table on 48 points, four points behind eighth-placed Fiorentina and eight off Bologna in fourth, who have a game in hand.

