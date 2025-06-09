Mere, Raibevu claim blue ribbon titles

[Source: File]

Tailevu North College’s Arieta Mere and Queen Victoria School’s Jone Raibevu have claimed top honours in the prestigious senior 100-meter events at the Tailevu Zone competition.

Mere sprinted to victory in the girls’ blue ribbon event, showcasing her speed to secure gold for Tailevu North College.

In the boys’ division, Raibevu delivered a strong performance to take out the blue ribbon title for QVS, capping off an exciting day of competition.

The 100-meter event remains one of the most anticipated races of any athletics meet, with both athletes rising to the occasion on the biggest stage.

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Their victories now set the tone heading into the next phase of the season, with eyes on the upcoming Fiji finals.