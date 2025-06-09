Major task ahead for MGM

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School has a fair idea of what to expect from Lomary Secondary School when they go head-to-head in the Weetbix Raluve Championship Under-18 final this weekend.

The two sides last met in the final of the southern zone, where Lomary defeated MGM 18-0.

Coach Antonio Raboiliku says Lomary has proven themselves as one of the best this season, and they are expecting nothing short of a fierce battle on Saturday.

“They thrashed us the last time we played them so we know our final this weekend will be a very tough game. However the girls have been putting in the work here in training, and they are excited to step onto the field.”

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The past few days has been spent working on their ball handling and other basics of their game.

The Vodafone Deans Trophy and Raluve Championship finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can also catch the live coverage on VITI+ for $75 FJD.