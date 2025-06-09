Mahrez penalty fires Algeria into AFCON last 16

Riyad Mahrez. [Photo: GETTY IMAGES]

Riyad Mahrez scored his third goal in two matches as Algeria edged Burkina Faso 1-0 in Rabat to book a place in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16.

The former Manchester City winger calmly converted a first-half penalty after a clumsy challenge by Ismahila Ouedraogo, leaving goalkeeper Herve Koffi stranded.

Burkina Faso pushed hard for an equaliser, but failed to seriously trouble Algeria until late in the match, while Koffi made several key saves to keep the scoreline tight.

The win sends the 2019 champions top of Group E on six points, while Equatorial Guinea are eliminated following Sudan’s 1-0 victory earlier in the day.

