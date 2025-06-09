Last-second mistake denies Yaro Chiefs a spot in Marist 7s final 

A knock-on in the dying seconds of their semi-final cost Yaro Chiefs’ hopes of reaching the final of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Despite taking an early lead in this evening’s semi-final against Army, the Chiefs’ fate came down to the dying seconds of the match, trailing 25–21 with just one play remaining.

Stark’s crucial error allowed the referee to sound the final hooter, sending Army through to tonight’s final.

In the other semi-final, Devo Babas edged past Warden Gold 15–10 in another nail-biting semi-final.

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Much like the first match, the game went down to the wire, with Babas holding their ground and capitalizing on a late mistake to secure victory.

Army and Devo Babas will now clash in the Marist 7s final tonight.

The Legends exhibition clash is currently underway