Kunatani signs with Old Glory DC

Olympic gold medallist Semi Kunatani has signed with Old Glory DC for the 2026 season of Major League Rugby in the United States. The Washington, D.C.-based club announced his signing last week ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Nadi-born flanker previously played for Rugby FC Los Angeles in the 2025 MLR season, where he featured in 11 matches, scored one try and gained 328 meters for the club. Major League Rugby.

The 35-year-old has also represented Flying Fijians, earning 10 Test caps since his debut in 2017.

Before focusing on XVs, Kunatani was one of Fiji’s most prominent rugby sevens players, making 96 appearances on the World Rugby Sevens Series and scoring 54 tries over his career in the shortened format.

He played a vital role in Fiji’s historic first Olympic gold medal win at the Rio 2016 Games in rugby sevens, and later helped secure silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

At club level overseas, Kunatani has played for Stade Toulousain and Castres in France’s Top 14 and Harlequins in England’s Premiership Rugby.

