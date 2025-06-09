Kulas edge Vanuatu to seal semi-final spot

The Fiji Kulas held their nerve to grind out a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Vanuatu, securing their place in the semi-finals of the Oceania qualifiers.

A single moment of brilliance from Sofi Diyalowai proved the difference, as the forward struck in the 20th minute to hand Fiji the decisive edge.

The goal marked Diyalowai’s third of the campaign and continued her impressive run of form following a Player of the Match performance in Fiji’s previous win over New Caledonia.

While Fiji celebrated the breakthrough, Vanuatu refused to back down and created several threatening opportunities as the match unfolded.

Nettie Kalsau came agonizingly close when her effort rattled the top of the crossbar, while Leimata Simon was a constant menace in attack during the opening half, stretching Fiji’s defence and forcing them to remain alert.

The pressure intensified after the break as Vanuatu pushed forward in search of an equalizer to cap off their campaign with an upset.

Simon again tested Fiji goalkeeper Ka’iulani Scott, who reacted sharply to tip the attempt away, while Valerie Viralolokwai squandered a golden chance from close range that could have levelled the contest.

Despite the late surge from their opponents, Fiji’s defence stood firm to preserve the slender lead and claim a crucial three points.

The victory completes the semi-final line-up for the qualification process, with Fiji joining New Zealand and American Samoa among the teams progressing from Group A.

