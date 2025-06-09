Sports

Koroitukana falls to Saudi opponent

Taina Basiyalo Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 5, 2025 10:52 am

[Photo Credit: Fiji Amateur Boxing Association/ Facebook]

Fiji’s Semi Koroitukana showed plenty of heart, but went down by unanimous decision against Saudi Arabia’s Mousa Alhawsaw at the World Boxing Championships.

The result may not have gone his way, but what stood out was his growth and determination.

The Fiji Amateur Boxing Association says it was clear the fight was within his grasp and this experience will only make him stronger.

For young boxers like Semi, these international bouts are as much about lessons as they are about results.

And while this one slipped away, the boxing family says they are proud of Semi’s journey — and ready to cheer him on when he returns to the ring.

