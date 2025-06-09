Konagaya impressed with younger teamates progress

[Photo: FILE]

After more than a month with Extra Bula FC, midfielder Yuta Konagaya says he has been impressed by how the club’s young players have stepped up over the past few matches.

The Japanese national is no stranger to professional football, having featured in some of Australia’s highly competitive leagues with St George Saints, Blacktown City and Port Melbourne, before making the move to Europe.

Konagaya says players like 16-year-old Maikah Dau, 17-year-old Melvin Prakash and Veleni Rasorewa have been impressive so far.

Article continues after advertisement

“They have been doing very well, especially the local boys; they are adjusting well to the professional environment.”

He says he has noticed significant improvements in their performances since the team’s opening match against Vanuatu last month.

Konagaya is confident that if these youngsters continue at the same pace, they are on track for a bright future in the sport.

Extra Bula FC will take on Vanuatu United on the 22nd of this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.