Kamikamica hospitalised

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica is currently recovering in the hospital after suffering a medical episode earlier today.

The Melbourne Storm forward underwent treatment for a suspected stroke on Monday morning and remains under close medical care.

Kamikamica is being monitored by hospital specialists, with additional support from the club’s medical staff as he continues his recovery.

Melbourne Storm has confirmed that the player is receiving the best possible care during this time.

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The club has also requested privacy for Kamikamica and his family as he focuses on his recovery.

Further updates on his condition are expected to be provided when appropriate.