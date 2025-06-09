Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz advance to the US Open final

source: ABC / Website

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will face off in the final for the third straight tournament, after the Italian top seed advanced to the decider with a four-set win over Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Sinner did not have things all his own way, and he had to have a medical timeout for rib soreness, but he prevailed 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The key moment came in the fourth game of the fourth set, where Auger-Aliassime was threatening to claim a vital break.

But despite holding several break points, the Canadian was unable to get it done, as Sinner produced a number of incredible escape shots and winners.

After a 10-minute game, Sinner held serve for 2-2, and a dispirited Auger-Aliassime was broken in the next game to give the world number one an advantage he never relinquished.

The Canadian kept fighting, but Sinner clinched the match by serving out for victory in 3 hours 21 minutes.

The win means Sinner has now made the final of all four majors in a calendar year, joining Rod Laver, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only men to achieve the feat in the Open era.

Djokovic said it was too soon to say whether he will play a full grand slam season next year, as he feels the strain of his 38 years amid the newfound dominance of Sinner and Alcaraz.

