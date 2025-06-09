HPU Academy intake signals focus on long term excellence

Players during their training session at Albert Park in Suva. [PHOTO: FIJI RUGBY UNION]
Sixty players from across the country have been selected to join the Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Unit (HPU) Academy, strengthening the union’s commitment to building depth and achieving long-term success on the global stage.
The group, made up of 30 men and 30 women, took part in an intensive two-day camp that brought together talent from Suva, Nadi, Sigatoka, Nadroga, Nasinu, Kadavu, and Namosi.
One of the standout stories is the return of Tokasa Seniyasi, a former Fijiana 15s and 7s representative, who has rejoined the high-performance pathway after overcoming injury setbacks following the Tokyo Olympics.
Her comeback highlights resilience, determination, and the power of second chances.
As Fiji continues to compete against Tier 1 nations, developing and refining an elite player base has become increasingly vital. The HPU Academy focuses on the country’s top 60 athletes, ensuring a targeted approach to high-quality development and sustainable excellence.
