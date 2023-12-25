Golf finale in spectacular display

[Source: Lautoka Golf Club/Facebook]

The greens of Lautoka witnessed a spectacular display of skill and sportsmanship as 60 participants gathered for the Philip’s Autoport Sponsored Golf Championship, marking the grand finale of the year.

With perfect weather setting the stage, golfers strutted their stuff to bring the curtains down on 12 months of relentless dedication to the sport.

The tournament also allowed players to reflect on their achievements and share their love for the game.

A highlight of the event was the recognition ceremony, where participants were applauded for their outstanding contributions to the sport over the past year.

Trophies and accolades were bestowed upon those who had demonstrated exceptional skill, sportsmanship, and dedication, reinforcing the sense of camaraderie that defines the local golfing community.