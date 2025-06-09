FRU awaits legal clearance before responding to Malolo’s claims

[FILE]

Fiji Rugby Union is yet to formally respond to allegations raised by Skipper Cup champions Malolo over unpaid gate takings from the Skipper Cup final, with the union saying the matter is currently under legal review.

The issue has sparked public debate around transparency and game management, prompting calls for clarity from stakeholders across the sport.

FRU Acting Chief Executive Officer Koli Sewabu confirmed that a response is being prepared but will only be released once legal processes are completed.

“In regard to the Malolo incident, I won’t be able to comment on the details of it, because at the moment I’m awaiting a final green light from our legal team before we respond to Malolo and our stakeholders in the media.”

He acknowledged the delay but stressed the importance of resolving the issue properly before the end of the year.

Sewabu also pointed to broader challenges faced by the union throughout the season, particularly around governance and compliance.

“There have been a lot of issues this year with regard to our game management, our terms of participation, and compliance issues from our unions. So a lot of that has happened this year.”

FRU says it hopes to put the controversy behind it and focus on improving professionalism and systems across the game as it heads into the new season.

