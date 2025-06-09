Force signs Baleisomosomo

[Source: Baleisomosomo secures 2 year contract with Western Force]

Fiji-born loose forward Netani Baleisomosomo has earned his Super Rugby Pacific opportunity, signing a two-year deal with the Western Force.

The 22-year-old has impressed in Queensland Premier Rugby with Wests Bulldogs, helping the side reach the preliminary final after a 36-19 win over Easts.

Baleisomosomo has been one of the Bulldogs’ standout performers this season, earning selection in the Hospital Cup Team of the Week three times.

The versatile forward can play in the second row and across the loose forwards.

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He moved to New Zealand as a teenager on a scholarship to Nelson College before joining the Crusaders U20s system and later the Tasman Mako squad.

He moved to Australia earlier this year and has now been rewarded with a two-year contract with the Force ahead of the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Force coach Simon Cron says Baleisomosomo brings a big physical presence, strong ball-carrying ability and plenty of potential.

Baleisomosomo says he is excited by the opportunity and believes the Force can help him take the next step in his career.

The signing adds another Fiji-born talent to the pathway towards Super Rugby, with Baleisomosomo now set for a fresh challenge at the highest level of the professional game.