Yusuf calls Vonolagi's allegations "absolute nonsense"

Tagi Vonolagi [middle] during the Talievu/Naitasiri and Labasa match

Talievu/Naitasiri football coach Tagi Vonolagi faces disciplinary action for his allegations about match record keeping and incompetent match reports by the Fiji Football Association.

Fij FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf, says Vonolagi’s allegations are absolutely nonsense.

Vonolagi claims that four Labasa players had two yellow cards from the previous two pool games and were supposed to miss the game against his side today.

Article continues after advertisement

Vonolagi’s comments came in a post-match interview with the media.

Yusuf says they have a digital comet system used across the world in football.

Match officials enter cautions in it after each game, together with the match report.

The comet system automatically identifies if a player has been yellow carded twice says Yusuf.

Tailevu Naitasiri lost 2-5 to Labasa and exited the tournment.