Young footballers shine at McDonald’s IDC

source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook

The future of Fijian football was on full display as champions were crowned in the youth finals of the McDonald’s IDC 2025.

Dreketi’s Under-14 girls created history after edging Seaqaqa 2–1 in a thrilling final to claim the title.

In the boys’ division, Nadi U-14 proved too strong for Rewa, sealing a 3–1 victory in their final.

Meanwhile, in the U-12 category, Suva held their nerves to secure a narrow 1–0 win over Dreketi, earning them the championship crown.

The tournament highlighted the depth of talent across the country, with grassroots football continuing to grow in both boys’ and girls’ competitions.

