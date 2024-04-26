Young Baselala impresses in Football

The Baselala name continues to rise in the sporting circles and this time it’s in football.

Suva Muslim Primary School goalkeeper Setareki Baselala has been instrumental in keeping both their Under 12 and Under 14 football teams undefeated in the Suva Primary Schools Inter-Primary Soccer competition.

The youngster is the youngest brother of Swire Shipping Fijian Drua reps Philip Baselala and also Noelani Baselala.

The year six student knows that he is one of the most reliable players and understand this has its perks on his education but he has managed to balance them both well.

“I just want to play soccer, I don’t want to follow them (Philip and Noelani). When I started playing soccer I was the best goalkeeper and after that I wanted to play rugby but my mum told me not to play rugby and to stick with soccer so I just continued playing soccer.”



Setareki Baselala

Team coach Zeeyad Hussein says he is impressed with the skill set he possess at a young age and in a sport different from what his older siblings are known for.

“Baselala is a very fundamental component in our team and many of us hear the name Baselala – it is a regular name in the rugby fraternity but for us I think he is a very important element and last year he played in two categories and we are very fortunate that last year he was the man of the tournament for the under 10- no goals against him and no goals against him in under 12.”

He adds that the Nakasaleka lad has outstanding characteristics that make him a leader on the field and in the classroom.

The three day competition featuring 17 primary schools from around Suva will conclude tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.