WIB leads league table

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Women in Black, Ba leads the Digicel Fiji Senior League football points table having netted maximum points after three games.

This weekend, the side takes on reigning champions, Labasa, who will be playing their first match of the season.

Labasa played at the OFC Women’s Champions League in the Solomon Islands last month, where they reached the semi-final.

This match will be at Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba on Saturday at 3pm.

Before that at 1pm, Nadroga, which is winless after two games, takes on Nadi which has a point after two matches.

At the Fiji FA grounds in Suva, the hosts also get their season underway against the second-placed Rewa, which has six points after two games.



Meanwhile, tomorrow in the Digicel Fiji Premier League for men, Extra Labasa hosts Ba at Subrail Park.

In another match tomorrow, at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 7pm, Extra Rewa hosts Nadi.

On Sunday, in a doubleheader, Flick Suva meets Lautoka at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy field in Vatuwaqa, and at 3pm, Nasinu battles Navua.

At 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Nadroga.

You can catch a live commentary of the Rewa-Nadi match on Mirchi FM.