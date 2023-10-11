We need to focus on scoring: Saiyad Ali

Action from the Navua vs Suva match

In the aftermath of a 2-0 loss to Suva FC, Navua’s coach, Saiyad Ali, reflected on the performance with a mix of pride and determination.

Ali says while content with the team’s display, the scoreline wasn’t in Navua FC’s favor.

“I am satisfied with the performance; unfortunately, the result was not in our favor. But it doesn’t mean we don’t have a chance to qualify. We still have two games left in our pool.”

Highlighting the crucial nature of their upcoming game, Ali mentioned, “The game tomorrow is important for us to remain active in the tournament. The commitment my team showed till the final whistle indicates their focus and determination. We’re hopeful for a similar performance tomorrow.”

Despite their solid defense, Navua had a lapse which Suva took advantage of.

Ali pinpointed the need for sharper offense, saying, “We really need to focus on the scoring part of the game to win. This improvement is necessary for tomorrow.”

Navua, represented by Aldex Trading/River Tubing Fiji, is gearing up to meet Esy Kool/Professional Valuation Nadi FC at 1pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Newline Chemicals/Chandra Enterprises Suva FC is set for a 7pm clash against Ajay Trading Rewa FC.