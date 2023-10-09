Tavua banks on big names

Tavua’s hopes in the quest for the Courts Inter District title rest heavily on the seasoned shoulders of players who have tasted victory before.

Amongst these seasoned veterans are Malakai Tiwa, Manasa Nawakula, Jonetani Newa, Amena Bolaitamana, and Joeli Navalawa, all of whom have proudly represented Ba in the past.

Adding to this formidable roster, Tavua has also secured the talents like Vilitati Kautoga and Ratu Dau.

Article continues after advertisement

With their sights set on claiming the premier title, Tavua is set to face off against tough competitors in their pool play, including Rakiraki and Seaqaqa.

Their clash with Rakiraki is scheduled for 12.30pm tomorrow at the Fiji FA Academy grounds.