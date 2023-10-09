Tailevu Naitasiri happy to keep it low

Tailevu Naitasiri football Association/Facebook]

The consistency in performance will be key for the Tailevu Naitasiri football side in the Courts Inter District Championship starting in Suva tomorrow.

The minnows have been consistent in their performance in the topflight this season and despite not winning a title, will be out to make a mark at Laucala.

Coach Priyant Manu is opting to keep a low profile and happy with focus being on other teams.

“Well, if you look at our performance so far in league, we have been performing well but in Fiji FACT and also in BOG we tend to let down in our last games. I’m mostly working on the fitness of the boys.”

The Sky Blues take on Ba at 10.30am tomorrow, while Ajay Trading Rewa meets Nadi at 12.30pm.

At 5.30pm, Newline Chemical/Chandra Enterprises Suva plays Navua and Extra Labasa and Lauoka meet at 7.30pm.

In the other grades, Northland Tailevu meets Bua at 10.30am in the senior grade, while in Premier, Tavua plays Rakiraki at 12.30pm, and Nasinu meets Nadroga at 3pm.

These games are at the Fiji FA Academy grounds.

You can catch live commentaries of all Super Premier games on Mirchi FM.