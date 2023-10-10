Suva beats Navua by two

Returning from his national duties, Dave Radrigai played a pivotal role in laying the foundation for Newline Chemical/Chandra Enterprise Suva’s victory in their opening match at the Courts Inter District Championship.

Radrigai, who had represented the Fijian futsal side at the OFC Cup, made a significant impact by scoring early in the second half, securing a 2-0 win for the Whites against Navua.

Joeli Ranitu smacked in the second late on.

Aldex Trading/River Tubing Navua did create opportunities and tested Suva’s defense through players like Jackson Wale, Jared Rangosulia, and Thomas Dunn.

Suva’s coach, Ravinesh Kumar, made tactical adjustments throughout the game to maintain their lead and secure the victory.

However, Suva faces concern regarding the extent of Marlon Tahioa’s injury, as he was forced to leave the field in the second half.

In other matches in the Super Premier grade, RC Manubhai Ba secured a 1-0 victory over Oceania Fibre Glass/Security Management Tailevu Naitasiri, while Ajay Trading Rewa battled to a thrilling 2-2 draw against Professional Valuation/Extra Kool Nadi.

In the senior grade, Bua emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Northland Tailevu, and Lami secured a 2-0 victory against Dreketi.

In the Premier grade, Tavua triumphed over Rakiraki with a close 3-2 score, while the match between Nadroga and Nasinu ended in a goalless draw.