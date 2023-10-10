Sukubula special gives Ba win

A brilliant play by Peceli Sukabula secured a 1-0 victory for RC Manubhai Ba against Oceania Fibre Glass/Security Management Tailevu Naitasiri in the opening match of the Courts Inter District Football Championship.

In the early stages of the game at the HFC Bank Stadium, Ba displayed dominance with outstanding performances from players like Nabil Begg and Etonia Dogolau.

Begg, in particular, played a pivotal role in numerous plays and was fouled on several occasions.

Despite several missed opportunities in the first half, Ba finally found the back of the net in the 57th minute.

Sukabula delivered a corner kick that found its way into the goal, even though Tailevu Naitasiri players protested vehemently.

Following the goal, Ba continued to create scoring opportunities, but Ratu Apenisa Anare missed two clear chances, and so did Mosese Nabose from Tailevu Naitasiri.

Ba is set to face Lautoka tomorrow while Tailevu Naitasiri will go up against Labasa at 5pm.

In a senior division game, Bua beat Northland Tailevu 1-0.