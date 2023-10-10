Sukabula dedicates match-winning goal to Ba captain's late father

Peceli Sukabula

In a heartfelt moment during the Courts IDC 2023 opening match, Peceli Sukabula’s decisive strike carried more weight than just securing Ba FC’s 1-0 victory over Tailevu Naitasiri.

The goal, described by Sukabula as “unbelievable and unexpected,” was dedicated to the father of Ba’s skipper, Savenaca Nakalevu, who sadly passed away on Monday.

Expressing gratitude and emotion, Sukabula said, “I thank the almighty.”

He praised his teammates and their families for the unwavering support.

“Hats off to the boys and their families for supporting them. They stuck to their game plan,” he added.

With this poignant win behind them, Ba is gearing up to face Lautoka tomorrow at 3pm.

The dedication and unity demonstrated by the team suggests an intriguing contest ahead.