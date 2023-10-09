Stallions bank on regulars for a good gallop

Nadroga has named a well-balanced squad for the Courts Inter District Championship.

The side will feature in the premier grade at the tournament starting in Suva tomorrow.

Head coach Jitesh Nath emphasizes the importance of taking each match as a unique challenge.

“We are not having any high expectations but we will take every game as we go because we got Nasinu and Savusavu. I would say Nasinu is the Champion of the senior division.”

Fiji Under-20 rep to the World Cup, goalkeeper Isikeli Seva along with national U17 defender William Khan are included.

Leisari Qalica, Kaliveti Sivoi, Tonasi Tuicakau and Gerard Voi will add experience.

The Stallions meet Nasinu in its first game at the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3pm.