Savusavu out for sweeter finish

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Savusavu will be amongst the top bets to take out the premier division title at the Courts Inter District Championship starting in Suva on Tuesday.

The Vanua Levu champion who lost the battle against Nasinu to return to the top flight will now be focusing in the IDC crown.

Players like Fiji Under-20 international, Clarence Hussain, Patrick Sarwan, Asaeli Heritage and Gus Hussein will be the ones to look out for.

They will be ably supported by household names, Livai Duguca, Rozal Hussain, Kitione Kamikamica, Nemani Kanacagi and goalkeeper Kaair Khan.

Savusavu plays its first game against Nadroga at 11am on Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium.