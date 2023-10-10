Football

Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to host 2034 World Cup

Reuters

October 10, 2023 4:11 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Saudi Arabia announced it took the second step to bid for 2034 World Cup by submitting a letter of intent to host the event to world soccer governing body FIFA on Monday.

“Last week we announced our ambitions to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, and this official submission continues our journey to make the dreams of our people a reality,” Yasser Al Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation SAFF said in a statement.

“We are extremely committed to presenting the most competitive bid possible that will also help unite the world through football,” he added.

Article continues after advertisement

SAFF said that once they declared their intention on Wednesday to bid for the tournament, “over 70 FIFA Member Associations from across different continents have publicly pledged their support for the Kingdom.”

Last week, FIFA named Morocco, Spain and Portugal as hosts of the 2030 World Cup, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting the opening matches to mark the tournament’s centenary.

Elderly remembered during Fiji Day celebration

RWC: Flying Fijians Gallery: 10/10/23

RWC: Flying Fijians videos: 10/10/23

North neglected for quite a long time says Vocea

SME’s benefit from Roc Market at Fiji Day celebration

Alarming financial anomaly in the housing ministry

Cancer Society receives $10k boost

Levuka rekindles memories in vibrant re-enactment event

Fiji Day celebrations embrace sense of freedom says Ali

President highlights unity and inclusivity in nation's rebuilding

PM emphasizes about rebuilding Fiji

Bigger challenge ahead: Raiwalui

Holmes proud to don Bulikula jersey once again

France-based Arundell can play in Six Nations, but not Willis: RFU

Flamengo hire ex-Brazil coach Tite

Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to host 2034 World Cup

Late drama in IDC encounter

Hamas threatens to kill captives if Israel strikes civilians

Sukabula dedicates match-winning goal to Ba captain's late father

Fiji set eyes on England

Bulikulas encouraged to set goals

Nike, after criticism, releases Mary Earps goalkeeper jersey

Sukubula special gives Ba win

LA 2028 Olympics proposes adding flag football, cricket, other sports

Seven World Cup stadiums to be used for Asian Cup in Qatar

Biden interviewed by special counsel in classified documents case

Qatar in talks with Hamas, Israel to swap hostages for prisoners

Mayanavanua ruled out of quarter-final

Skipper apologizes for vulgarity

IDC battle starts at Laucala

Labasa Town exhibits spirit of nationalism

Fiji Bulikula Unites for Pacific Test Showdown

Prasad signs agreement for cyclone insurance

Puna to do talking in the ring

Matera suffers serious hamstring injury

Ramada Suites get top performer award

Springboks won't be fixated on Dupont in World Cup quarter-final

France's Dupont cleared to fully train ahead of South Africa clash

RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 09/10/23

Alarming spike in road fatalities involving full-license holders

Humble Botia admits mistake

High Court grants interim stay on Grace Road Directors

FFA ready for Courts IDC kickoff

Plans to conduct Health Summit

Youth voter turnout falls below expectations

Tavua banks on big names

A call for youth to celebrate Fiji Day with vigor

Police call on community leaders to intensify anti-drug measures

Raiwalui stresses the need for fundamental improvements

Ministers prioritize regional strategy for labour mobility

Government reviews application for mining at Mount Kasi

Spike in cyberbullying cases in schools

LTA aims to enhance license progression

Preparations underway for Fiji Day celebration

Tailevu Naitasiri happy to keep it low

Portugal make history as Fiji makes last eight

Israel retaliates after Hamas attacks, deaths pass 1,100

Posting of medical offices in remote areas a concern

Calls for civic pride and environmental responsibility

Fijians in Israel are safe, Prime Minister Rabuka reassures

Fiji Airways reviews the Tel Aviv return charter

Bulikula ready for Samoa

Lions ready to roar at Laucala

Fiji inches closer to the quarterfinals with a pivotal clash against Portugal

Stallions bank on regulars for a good gallop

Mental health advocate highlights impact of stress

Over $1 million in unearned income for Housing Ministry

Live tsunami drill, don’t panic

Flying Fijians gear up for high-stake clash against Portugal

Tonga leave with heads held high

Pumas take heart from solving Japan riddle to reach last eight

Youth from Nadroga graduated as advocates for responsible fishing

BSP supports remote boarding school

Martinelli fires Arsenal to late win, Liverpool held at Brighton

Kohli, Rahul guide nervy India to win over Australia

PM acknowledges ACS alumni’s contribution

Fiji Women to play New Caledonia in Friendly

Israel's security forces face questions after Hamas attack

Call for more Fijians to participate

Flying Fijians understand expectations

Medical team gears up for life-saving mission in Fiji

RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 09/10/23

Fiji Pearls to be tested before Pacific Games

Rapid HIV testing initiative set to expand nationwide

India captain Rohit wary of Australia's World Cup records

Concerns over new maternity ward

QVS celebrates 70 years of excellence

World reacts to Hamas attack on Israel

IDF tells civilians in Gaza to leave their houses

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift understand the power of concert films

Clean Carries Key for Flying Fijians tomorrow

Fiji Day gift

Messy start for Nadi: Politini

Blaze engulfs Nadi backroad timber yard

Chand continues to collect trophies in Body Building competitions

Fijians safe amidst tensions in Israel

Flight to Tel Aviv faces uncertainty

Savusavu out for sweeter finish

Two injured in Lautoka accident involving EFL power post collision

We haven't played our best rugby yet: Farrell

Ten Hag praises Man United resilience

Bruno Mars Tel Aviv concert canceled

Airlines cancel flights to Israel amid attacks

Israel vows 'mighty vengeance' after deadliest day for 50 years

Three in custody for alleged involvement in M-PAiSA scam

Jamie Foxx mourns longtime friend and costar Keith Jefferson

Gunmen in homes, captives abducted leave Israelis in shock

Suva to work handling errors

Only the best selected for Fiji Bulikula says Rabele

Fiji is one of the happiest teams: Jackson

Ireland outclass Scotland to reach last eight

National reps arrive tonight

Bullying on rise in schools

Markram mayhem in Delhi as South Africa thrash Sri Lanka

Tuisawau leads discussions with Viria landowners

Dupont in great shape, France assistant coach says

Cancer patient chose death at crossroads

McTominay rescues Man United as Tottenham go top

Sterling stars as Chelsea secure back-to-back league wins

Intensive Care spares England blushes against Samoa

Georgia out on a limb as they seek more Tier One tests

Gaza militants enter Israel after rocket barrage

Nadi to face Suva in Skipper Cup Final after edging past Naitasiri

Winning mindset says Mayanavanua

New Zealand battle their way past Tahiti and take OFC Futsal Nations Cup Glory

Fijians urged to stay vigilant

Review aims to retain top professors and enhance teaching standards

Esteemed lawyer and dedicated public servant laid to rest

Australia PM votes in struggling referendum on Indigenous rights

Fiji takes fourth place in OFC Nations Cup

Suva clinches first spot in Skipper Cup final

Wealth of experience adds to Nasinu’s riches

Ragata injury places him in doubt

McCarthy won't resign after speaker ouster

Excitement builds as Flying Fijians anticipate fan support on Monday

We've got to match them: Mata

Suva and Naitasiri for U20 final

Youngsters to carry hopes of Nadi

Economic realities prompt re-evaluation of PACER Plus

Late surge propels New Caledonia to fifth place

Bold steps towards curbing Tobacco-related deaths

UK's Labour Party Gathers, Eyes Power

University life contributes to mental health issues among students

Ministry outsources radiographers to meet demand

Record surge in days over key 1.5C warming limit

Naitasiri U20 books final spot

Samoa score late on to secure 7th place finish

UK Watchdog: Snapchat's AI Chatbot Raises Child Privacy Concerns

Senegal seeks regulation deal with TikTok after ban

Rebuilding shattered lives after Ukraine’s dam collapse

Death toll from Indian Himalayan flash floods rises to 42

RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 08/10/23

Nothing new for Botitu

France surge into quarter-finals after topping Pool A in style

Nadroga ready for Skipper Cup showdown against Suva

RWC debut for Meli, Botitu at 10

MSAF to receive oil spill equipment

Ba anticipates good IDC outing

Green room established for victims of violence

Singh vows KO on former Fiji Bati

Fire displaces 60 students on eve of anniversary

Fiji's Futsal Stars seek redemption in OFC Nations Cup Playoff

Suchin appointed ATS CEO

Pakistan see off Netherlands to make winning start at World Cup

Portugal take aim at final chance for victory against Fiji

Carreras back at flyhalf for Argentina decider against Japan

Japan coach Joseph makes one change for Argentina showdown

Romania name team to play Tonga

Trump files to dismiss $500 million lawsuit against his ex-lawyer

Nadolo wishes cousin Tuqiri all the best

Human trafficking looms large in Fiji

First Female GM Airports

Suva means business, strong line-up for semis

Residents demand access to development project documents

Fiji mourns loss of ODPP head

Mobil Oil partners with The Syndicate’s for exciting car show

ACS OGs to raise funds for school upgrades

Chamber rallies support for cancer patients and survivors

Biden to build more US border wall using Trump-era funds

Russian missile strike on Ukraine village kills 51 during memorial to fallen soldier

Billie Eilish's journey celebrated in new comic book

Khan joins Lautoka for IDC

Cricket-crazy fans set to add a kicker to India's economy as world cup begins

Cabinet lifts freeze on PSV permits

India lake that flooded was poised to get early warning system

2024 public holidays approved

2024 public holidays approved

Taskforce vigilant amidst Lily Java concerns

Fijian forwards carved by legends

Composure and discipline key for Naitasiri

Medicinal cannabis exports to foster economic diversification

Nausori Town Council struggles with $6M loan burden

FNU plans to expand its Naduna Campus

New Zealand PM returns to campaign trail after recovering from COVID

Fuel price hike impacting bus operations: FBOA

20-man-squad named, two from local scene

Lions gets Extra support

Norway's Jon Fosse gets Nobel literature prize for giving 'voice to the unsayable'

Four PSG players suspended for homophobic chants

World Cup 2023 knockout stage: who will qualify?