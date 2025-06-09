Samoa U17 women set for World Cup debut against France

Source: OFC

History is about to be made! Next week, the Samoa U-17 Women’s team will proudly represent their island nation on the global stage for the very first time at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Led by coach Juan Chang Urrea, the players are set for a thrilling challenge in Group D, where they’ll take on football giants France, Canada, and Nigeria. Their first match kicks off Monday morning (Samoa time), against France, and the excitement is palpable.

Samoa earned their ticket to Morocco after an incredible run to the final of the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship in Fiji last year. They backed it up again this year, reaching the same stage when hosting the tournament on home soil in Apia, proof that this team is no one-hit wonder.

Samoa celebrate their first goal during the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship 2024, Semi Final 1, Samoa v New Caledonia, HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, Wednesday 18 September 2024. Photo: Kirk Corrie / www.phototek.nz

Chang Urrea’s journey with Samoa Football began last year, and the German-born, New Zealand-based former Guatemalan youth international has poured his heart into the role.

“My heart belongs to Samoa,” he told FIFA.com. “I’m so grateful to President Sam Petaia and the Football Federation Samoa for trusting me. Every tournament, we’re growing stronger and it’s exciting to imagine how far these players can go.”

“It’s really good to get together, we have had a few camps this year and it feels like the little family is back together. The players are so happy to see each other and are positive and excited. We want to make Samoa proud and we want to make the Oceania region proud.” Chang Urrea told OFC this week.

Over the past 16 months, Chang Urrea has transformed the women’s game in Samoa, and he’s confident the best is yet to come.

Samoa’s coach Juan Chang Urrea. OFC U-19 Women’s Championship 2023, Tonga v Samoa, Churchill Park, Lautoka, Fiji, Saturday 24th June 2023. Photo: Kirk Corrie / www.phototek.nz

“I just want the players to know and really believe they can play at this level if they put everything out there. Everyone loves the underdog story and to show the world that even though they are the smallest nation, but if you have the biggest heart, work ethic and are ready, you can move mountains.” He told OFC.

Chang Urrea’s also quick to give credit where it’s due, to former Crystal Palace and Wellington Phoenix player Paul Ifill, who first brought him into Samoa’s coaching setup.

“The first time I landed in Apia, it just hit me, I felt like I’d come home,” he said with a smile.

Chang Urrea has embraced Samoan culture wholeheartedly. Faith, family, and community are the heartbeat of Samoan life, and they’re just as central to the football team. Players proudly learn the national anthem, the Siva Samoa dance, and take turns leading lotu (devotional prayers) with church hymns each day.

“Some players grow up outside Samoa and don’t know much about their roots,” he explained. “So, we make culture part of our team’s foundation. I always ask them why they want to play for Samoa, because representing your family and heritage is everything.” He told FIFA.com.

Team Samoa during the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship 2024, Samoa v Tonga, HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, Wednesday 11 September 2024. Photo: Kirk Corrie / www.phototek.nz

With an estimated 800,000 Samoans worldwide, including a quarter of a million in the U.S., Chang Urrea has been on a mission to find and connect Samoan talent wherever it shines.

“We used to work with an agency to find overseas players, but that stopped a while back,” he said. “So, I started reaching out myself, one family leads to another, one school to another. In Utah alone, I found five Samoan players thanks to an amazing woman from the Utah Soccer Youth Association.”

Every discovery starts with scouting, checking match footage, calling coaches, and evaluating full games (not just highlight reels).

“I want to see how they play for the whole 90 minutes,” laughs Chang Urrea, who knows the U.S. system well after his own playing days at Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma.

Chang Urrea has been meticulous with his preparation, and despite being massive underdogs Samoa will showcase the nation’s pride, spirit, and culture on the world stage.

