Sam names extended squad for OFC Futsal Nations Cup

Fiji Futsal head coach, Jerry Sam has announced his 19-member squad for the upcoming OFC Futsal Nations Cup in New Zealand.

The selection process involved a trial over the weekend, where more than 20 players expressed their interest.

Some household names that weren’t named are Ba goalie, Ravinesh Singh, Edwin Shayam from Labasa, and Lami trio Nikhil Chand, Ronish Singh, and Ravneel Pal.

From the 19 named only 14 players will ultimately represent Fiji in the competition.

Two overseas-based players are part of the squad.

Shahil Dave, a well-known figure in futsal, will be reuniting with the team in New Zealand, while Kunal Nand, based in Wellington, will be joining the camp this week.

Fiji has been placed in Group A alongside New Zealand, Vanuatu, and Tonga.

Their first match is scheduled for October 1st against Tonga.

The winner of this competition will earn a spot in the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan next year.

The 19-member squad are:

KITIONE BALELOA GK SUVA FUTSAL

EMORI RAGATA GK NASINU FUTSAL

SIMIONE TAMANISAU GK LABASA

DEFENDERS

FILIPE BARAVILALA CD/RF SUVA FUTSAL

SHAHIL DAVE CD NZ

KRISHNEEL SINGH RDF SUVA FUTSAL

SETEREKI HUGHES CD/LW REWA FUTSAL

GABIRIELE MATANISIGA RDF REWA FUTSAL

RAJNEEL PAL RW SUVA FUTSAL

AMAN NAIDU RW SUVA FUTSAL

RAMZAN KHAN LW NAITASIRI FUTSAL

TEVITA WARANAIVALU RW REWA FUTSAL

RATU DAU L/RW TAVUA FUTSAL

DAVE RADRIGAI SUVA FUTSAL

KUNAL NAND R/LW NZ

MERRIL NAND R/PIVOT NAITASIRI FUTSAL

BRUCE HUGHES R/L/PIVOT LAMI FUTSAL

ETONIA DOGALAU R/PIVOT BA FUTSAL

RUSIATE MATAREREGA R/PIVOT NADI FUTSAL