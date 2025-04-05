Rewa holds Auckland City to a draw

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Rewa FC held Auckland City FC to a 1-1 draw in their final OFC Men’s Champions League 2025 Group A match at Lawson Tama Stadium in Honiara this evening.

Auckland, already through to the semi-finals, made nine changes but still struck early through Haris Zeb’s stunning 12th-minute goal.

Rewa created chances but struggled to finish, missing several opportunities before the break.

The second half saw Auckland control the tempo, but missed chances from Otto Ingham and Matty Ellis kept Rewa in the contest.

Deep into stoppage time, John Orobulu pounced with a dramatic equaliser to secure a point for the Fijians.

Auckland City top the group and will meet Group B’s runner-up in the semi-final.

Rewa exit the tournament on a high note.

