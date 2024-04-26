Revised kick-off time for Labasa-Ba clash

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association has revised the scheduled kick-off time for the Digicel Fiji Premier League match between Extra Labasa and Ba at Subrail Park tomorrow.

The match was scheduled to kick off at 2pm but will now begin an hour earlier.

In another match tomorrow, at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 7pm, Extra Rewa hosts Nadi.

On Sunday, in a doubleheader, Flick Suva meets Lautoka at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy field in Vatuwaqa, and at 3pm, Nasinu battles Navua.

At 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Nadroga.

You can catch a live commentary of the Rewa-Nadi match on Mirchi FM.