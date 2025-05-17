Pools confirmed for 2025 BiC Fiji FACT

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The stage is set for the 2025 BiC Fiji FACT, with the official pool draw now confirmed for one of the country’s premier football tournaments.

Defending champions Lautoka headline a competitive Group A, as all eight teams from the Digicel Premier League prepare for battle.

Group A will feature Lautoka alongside Rewa, Navua, and the ever-formidable Ba FC.

Meanwhile, Group B promises equally thrilling matchups, with Labasa, Nadroga, Nadi, and Suva vying for a spot in the knockout stages.

This year’s tournament kicks off with the group stage from 30th May to 1st June, followed by the knockout rounds from 7th to 8th June at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Lautoka, the reigning champions, will aim to defend their title against a field packed with fierce rivals and rising contenders.

With stakes high and fan anticipation building, the 2025 edition of the BiC Fiji FACT promises to deliver exciting football action.

