OFC reschedules World Cup qualifying fixtures in Fiji

The Oceania Football Confederation has announced that the remaining matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers Round Two in Fiji have been rescheduled.

The matches, which are being hosted at Govind Park in Ba, will now be played across two match days as teams continue their push for a place in the next stage of the qualification pathway.

Tomorrow, New Caledonia women’s national football team will face Papua New Guinea women’s national football team at 12pm.

Later that afternoon, the Fiji women’s national football team will take on Vanuatu women’s national football team at 3.30pm.

The final fixture of the round will take place on Sunday, when Papua New Guinea meet Fiji at 12pm, also at Govind Park.

