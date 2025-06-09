Nasinu U16 thumps Lami

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Despite securing a comfortable 4-0 win over Lami in the Southern Zone of the Extra Youth League, Nasinu’s under-16 captain, Samuel Koi, believes there is still much room for improvement for his side.

Nasinu managed to score two goals each in both halves and dominated almost every area of the game.

The side now shifts their focus to their next match next weekend.

“First of all I want to thank the Lord for giving us the strength and the wisdom to play the game today, after a long time we have got together and the boys proved we can still do it. Not forgetting the hard work of our coach who made the team possible, and I thank the boys for their hard work today.”

He pointed out that his side will need to work on their structure on the field if they want to get better.

He adds that they want to improve their ball work and defensive lines.

