Lions ready to roar at Laucala

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The HFC Bank Stadium will act as an added boost for Extra Labasa during the Courts Inter District Championships in Suva from tomorrow. The venue is known to attract a big fan base whenever the Babasiga Lions are in action.

Labasa coach Intiaz Khan, who led the side to Battle of the Giants title win at the venue last month, says the team is game ready.

The former Suva and Fijian Futsal coach says despite all, its hard work which will lay the platform for victory.

“We just want to go on a low profile, it’s not that we won BOG we just flying high,we don’t want to do that. We will be on a low profile, where we left, we will continue form there. ”

Labasa plays Lautoka in the feature match tomorrow at 7.30pm.

In other Super Premier matches, at 10.30am Ba battles Tailevu Naitasiri, while Ajay Trading Rewa meets Nadi at 12.30pm.

At 5.30pm, Newline Chemical/Chandra Enterprises Suva plays Navua. In the other grades, Northland Tailevu meets Bua at 10.30am in the senior grade, while in Premier, Tavua plays Rakiraki at 12.30pm, and Nasinu meets Nadroga at 3pm.

These games are at the Fiji FA Academy grounds. You can catch live commentaries of all Super Premier games on Mirchi FM.