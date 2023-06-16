Life ban if found guilty: Yusuf

Fiji FA CEO, Mohammed Yusuf.

Anyone found of manipulation in football will be banned from the sport for life, says the Fiji Football Association.

This as on the eve of the Digicel Fiji FACT semi-final, the Lautoka Football Association made claims that its players have been offered monetary benefits by other teams.

Fiji FA CEO, Mohammed Yusuf confirms they have received a complaint from the Blues.

“They wrote to us and we told them to appoint an investigation committee, independent committee, get all the facts, if there is substance in their claims, then they can give their investigation report to us and we will give it to our independent committee. There is a committee appointed by Fiji FA which is registered under FIFA, there is a lawyers who is a chairman. Then they will call for a hearing.”

Yusuf says after the hearing, the committee will provide a report to Fiji FA for further action.

Lautoka football President, Shalendra Prasad says an independent committee appointed is currently investigating matter internally.

“According to the independent committee they have found something which they are working on so we are waiting for the report, maybe Saturday they will submit the report and at a later date a detailed report”

Earlier today, the Ba FA also released a statement on their Facebook page highlighting a similar issue.

They claim that two of their players were compromised by another district and they are currently investigating it.

However, Fiji FA hasn’t received any complaints from them yet.

Under FIFA’s laws, the sport’s governing body says, according to its regulations, any manipulation attempts must be immediately reported to FIFA.

It says this is an approach in connection with activities and or information directly or indirectly related to the possible manipulation of a football match or competition.

Meanwhile, the Fiji FACT semi-final will be played tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Lautoka will play Labasa at 2pm before Rewa takes on Ba at 4.30pm.

The final will be played on Sunday at 3pm.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.