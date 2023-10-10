Leba Leads Fiji Kulas to 2-1 win over New Caledonia

Digicel Fiji Kula claimed a 2-1 victory against New Caledonia, thanks to two great goals by Narieta Leba.

The crowd cheered loudly, feeling the excitement of the close match.

Speaking about her performance, Leba said, “With so many people watching, it feels good to play for my country.”

Article continues after advertisement

She explained her approach: “I worked hard to get the ball and was able to score.” Looking ahead, she added, “I aim to score again against New Caledonia and will give my best for my team and coach.”

The team has trained hard for the SPG, and their efforts are showing. Fans can expect more action when they play again this Sunday, 15th October.